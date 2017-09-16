Now ESPN doesn’t want to be political, according to this leaked memo

ESPN President John Skipper felt the need to remind his employees what the mission of the company is, telling staff that ESPN is “not a political organization” in an internal memo obtained by CNN.

You can read the full text of the memo here. Some excerpts:

“ESPN is not a political organization. Where sports and politics intersect, no one is told what view they must express.”

“We have issues of significant debate in our country at this time. Our employees are citizens and appropriately want to participate in the public discussion. That can create a conflict for our public facing talent between their work and their personal points of view. Given this reality, we have social media policies which require people to understand that social platforms are public and their comments on them will reflect on ESPN. At a minimum, comments should not be inflammatory or personal.” – READ MORE