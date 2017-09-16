True Pundit

Now ESPN doesn’t want to be political, according to this leaked memo

ESPN President John Skipper felt the need to remind his employees what the mission of the company is, telling staff that ESPN is “not a political organization” in an internal memo obtained by CNN.

You can read the full text of the memo here. Some excerpts:

“ESPN is not a political organization. Where sports and politics intersect, no one is told what view they must express.”

“We have issues of significant debate in our country at this time. Our employees are citizens and appropriately want to participate in the public discussion. That can create a conflict for our public facing talent between their work and their personal points of view. Given this reality, we have social media policies which require people to understand that social platforms are public and their comments on them will reflect on ESPN. At a minimum, comments should not be inflammatory or personal.” – READ MORE

  • yurlittledog2

    John you allowed this Nonsense to Happen, did you not Jump On The Bandwagon Bashing Americans your Commentators Sure as Hell Did !! The American People wanna watch Sports Reporting And NOT More Liberal Identity Politics,We get Enough of that Garbage From the Fakenews Crowds.Best Advice Fire every Commentator and go Back to Sports Guess you and the NFL Will Never Get the Message……EXCEPT THE BOYCOTT ONE !!!!

  • ChaznGwenie Gugins

    How convenient a memo was “leaked” on purpose by the top people at the network. When you say Jemel Hill understands her tweet was inappropriate yet she does not take it down,,no one believes she has learned anything except she can continue to spew the hatew. She and those like her that do all this accusing are the biggest racists.

  • FoxfanNomore

    I believe nothing from ESPN or the mainstream media

  • Andy___B ✓

    Too late. Between the NFL crap, ESPN’s crap, and even MLB dipping into the political snuff, I’m just not interested anymore. I no longer watch ANY sports on TV. I don’t think I can be MADE to give a crap again either. It’s just not worth it. Sports used to be an escape from the daily political stuff, but they ruined that.

    I’m not missing it a bit, to my surprise.

  • Unbiased Observer

    If it’s on ESPN then we don’t watch it, including Mike Wilbon and his racist comments about the President. Sorry ESPN — you’re too little and way too late!
    Jemel Hill is the biggest racist of all and ESPN did nothing. She’s a loser and so is ESPN.

    We’re finished with the NFL and all that “taking a knee” crap. We’ve had enough of the NBA, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors with their disrespect of the office of the President of the United States.

    The so-called “elites” from ESPN and Hollywood can go pound salt. We’re finished wasting our time.

  • RoseCShade

  • franchise11

  • SilverDragons

    Not only ESPN but the whole Disney conglomeration has gone anti-morals and anti-ethics.