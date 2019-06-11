NOW Bill Maher Thinks ‘Terrible’ Hillary Clinton ‘Obstructed Justice?’ (VIDEO)

We always knew that far-left HBO host Bill Maher was cynical, but every now and then he reveals just how cynical. Appearing on Cuomo Prime Time, Monday, Maher admitted that Hillary Clinton was a “terrible” candidate who “obstructed justice” with her secretive handling of e-mails. Quite a contrast to what he said in 2016 about the noble “wonk” who only used a private server for efficiency.

Talking to Chris Cuomo, the comedian declared that 2020 would be the “dirtiest election ever” and worried, “What are they going to attack? How are going to swiftboat the candidate? Because that’s what they are going to do.” Maher then conceded, “Now there’s a lot of reasons why the Democrats lost [in 2016]…. Hillary was a terrible candidate, that’s absolutely true.”

In a moment of clarity, Maher added, She committed obstruction of justice…. I mean, smashing up your phones.” – READ MORE