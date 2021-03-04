Now 40 Days, Biden Has Not Held Solo Press Conference

It has been 40 days since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and he has not held a solo press conference.

A reporter asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if President Joe Biden is scheduled to independently address the White House press corps.

“Not yet, but we will definitely have one,” Psaki said. “We will schedule it, and you’ll be the first to know. Cause you’re pivotal participants in that.”

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that are still no plans for Biden to hold a press conference after over a month of being in office https://t.co/3toEuYK5Tl pic.twitter.com/n6dKvg2ZNy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 1, 2021

Biden notably answered very few unscripted questions during his campaign, at which time former President Donald Trump nicknamed him “Joe Hiden.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --