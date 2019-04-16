Notre Dame’s famous rose windows survived fire: report

Notre Dame Cathedral’s three stained-glass windows survived a fire Monday that burned through the Paris landmark.

The archbishop of Paris told CNN’s affiliate BFM TV on Tuesday that all three of the iconic 13th-century windows, called the rose windows, are intact.

The fire was controlled Monday evening, after engulfing the cathedral for several hours.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also said in a tweet that “the Crown of Thorns, the Tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works” had been saved, according to CNN.

“Thanks to the @PompiersParis, the police and the municipal agents the Crown of Thorns, the Tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place,” Hidalgo tweeted. – read more