Notorious Indiana abortion doctor who kept fetal remains was German national who may have been motivated by revenge for World War 2

When notorious Indiana abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer passed way September 3rd, authorities searched his home and made a grisly discovery: Klopfer had kept the remains of more than 2,000 aborted children “medically preserved” in his home.

Now, a documentary filmmaker has revealed that he interviewed Klopfer ten months before his death, and says that some of Klopfer’s revelations may shed light on his demented state of mind.

According to WBBM-TV, Klopfer — who was a German national — sat down with documentary film maker Mark Archer prior to his death, and during the interview, made it a point (unprompted) to say that the allied bombing of Dresden in World War 2 shaped his entire worldview.

(…)

Klopfer further stated, in his interview with Archer, that the allied bombing of Dresden was critical in forming his whole worldview. “The effects of the war probably may have not had a positive inspect on my perception… Of human beings; what they do to each other.”

Archer’s perception of Klopfer was that he was motivated to a great degree by revenge against the U.S. for what happened at Dresden. Archer told WBBM, “I like to put it this way — the gospel according to George Klopfer goes like this: ‘In the beginning, the Americans bombed my home.’ Everything else has been dictated by that as his worldview. We didn’t ask him about it. He made a point of bringing it up.” – READ MORE