Noted abortionist openly admits that fetuses are actually babies in grisly remarks

Dr. Leroy Carhart, a prolific abortionist known for challenging bans on partial-birth abortions, was caught admitting that unborn babies are actually babies — not just clumps of cells like many pro-choice proponents insist.

Carhart made the remarks in a recent BBC documentary.

During a discussion on late-term abortion, Carhart said that the child in question had no say in abortions.

“The baby has no input on this, as far as I’m concerned,” he insisted.

A reporter speaking with Carhart about late-term abortions responded, “It’s interesting that you use the word ‘baby,’ because a lot of abortionists won’t use that . They’ll use the word ‘fetus’ because they don’t want to acknowledge that it’s a life.”

Carhart didn’t back down on his original terminology, and, if anything, reinforced his position on the matter.

“I think that it is a baby, and I use with the patient,” he fired back, noting that he had no problem “killing a baby.” – READ MORE