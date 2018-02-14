NOT WOKE ENOUGH: Leftists Bash ‘Black Panther’ For Failing To Include ‘LGBTQ Representation’

By all accounts, Marvel’s “Black Panther” is a masterpiece of a superhero movie. The reviews have been epic. The ticket sales are through the roof. Comic book fans are ready for what is supposed to be a faithful film adaptation of a beloved minor Marvel universe character.

And social justice warriors were satisfied that a superhero film could finally be both enjoyable and totally woke.

Were. Were satisfied. Until Tuesday. When “geek blog” io9 discovered that the Dora Milaje, the team of warrior women who serve as Black Panther’s personal guards, are not depicted as having fluid sexuality, even though one of the main characters, who belongs to the Dora Milaje, is depicted in some Black Panther story arcs as being in a lesbian relationship.

As if that weren’t horrifying enough, a scene in an earlier version of the movie which reportedly depicted this particular character, Ayo, “swaying rhythmically back in formation” with another female member of her team, was eventually cut from the movie — clearly an effort to wipe LGBTQ representation from the movie entirely. – READ MORE

America is such a racist place filled with Trump-supporting white supremacists that it is now on its way to give a comic book movie titled “Black Panther,” with a predominantly black cast, $100-$120 million on its opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is tracking to open to a heroic $100 million-$120 million at the North American box office, according to early prerelease surveys.”

The movie stands to benefit heavily from the release of “Avengers: Infinity War” later this year and its release date on President’s Day weekend.

Not since Wesley Snipes slashed his way through hordes of hungry vampires in “Blade” has a black man headlined a major superhero franchise. Although 2008’s “Hancock,” starring Will Smith, was a noble effort to launch such a franchise, it failed to pick up both audience and critical acclaim and died as a stand alone picture. Prior to “Blade,” the only major comic book movie with a black man in the title role was 1997’s “Spawn,” starring Michael Jai White. – READ MORE