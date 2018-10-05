    True Pundit

    NOT ‘RAPE-RAPE’: Don Jr. Drops This Old Video Of Whoopi After She Implies His Sons Have Abusive ‘Tendencies’ (VIDEO)

    On Tuesday, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg astonishingly suggested that Donald Trump Jr.’s sons may have “tendencies” to assault women.

    Goldberg was reacting to a Daily Mail TV interview wherein the eldest Trump son said he fears for his young sons due to the political weaponization of the #MeToo movement, where an innocent man can be destroyed over decades-old, uncorroborated, changing allegations — a clear reference to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

    “You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies,” said Goldberg. “If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for you.”- READ MORE

     

