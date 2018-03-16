Not Parody: Australia Gun Owners Ordered to Turn in Bolt-Action Rifles Because They Look Scary (VIDEO)

Because of a self-proclaimed error, law enforcement in Australia is ordering owners of a bolt-action rifle to turn them in because they look like “assault weapons.”

The Australian Border Force is giving owners of the bolt-action Riverman rifles 30 days to turn them in or face punishment. Even though the rifle was approved last year to be imported, it’s now banned “due to the firearm being substantially the same in appearance as a fully automatic firearm.”

“A gun’s a gun,” Riverman rifle owner Craig told 7 News Brisbane. “If someone is pointing a gun at you, it’s dangerous. Doesn’t matter what it looks like.”- READ MORE

