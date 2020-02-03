NOT OVER? Klobuchar Says Democrats Won’t Stop Fighting For Witnesses, Look To Extend Trial

Following the Senate vote to block witnesses in the partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) signaled that Democrats have not been deterred by the vote, but will continue to prolong the process for new witnesses.

“The caucuses are meeting right now,” Klobuchar told CNN’s Dana Bash following the vote.

“Right now we’re looking at amendments that we could do to maybe be more specific about witnesses, or getting more time. … Maybe with each and every day it will change their mind on allowing witnesses,” the presidential candidate continued.

“So, that’s what we’re working on right now,” she added.

The senator made similar comments during an appearance on Fox News, Friday evening. – READ MORE