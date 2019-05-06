Not One Democrat Presidential Candidate Defended Israel During Rocket Attacks

Not one of the more than 20 candidates for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2020 tweeted this past weekend about the nearly 700 rockets that Palestinian terrorists in Gaza launched against Israel over two days.

A ceasefire between Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization that controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel went into effect Monday morning.

But in the nearly two days since the Palestinian attacks started, killing four Israelis, not one Democrat saw fit to comment on social media about the subject — and there are scant signs any commented elsewhere.

….To the Gazan people — these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace – it can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019

President Donald Trump and his administration pledged their full support for Israel’s strikes in self-defense. – read more