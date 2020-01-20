Not Just Hunter: Widespread Biden Family Profiteering Exposed

Clinton Cash author Peter Schweizer is out with a new book, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” in which he reveals that five members of the Biden family, including Hunter, got rich using former Vice President Joe Biden’s “largesse, favorable access and powerful position.”

While we know of Hunter’s profitable exploits in Ukraine and China – largely in part thanks to Schweizer, Joe’s brothers James and Frank, his sister Valerie, and his son-in-law Howard all used the former VP’s status to enrich themselves.

Of course, Biden in 2019 said “I never talked with my son or my brother or anyone else — even distant family — about their business interests. Period.”

As Schweizer puts writes in the New York Post; “we shall see.”

James Biden : Joe’s younger brother James has been deeply involved in the lawmaker’s rise since the early days – serving as his the finance chair of his 1972 Senate campaign. And when Joe became VP, James was a frequent guest at the White House – scoring invites to important state functions which often “dovetailed with his overseas business dealings,” writes Schweizer.

Consider the case of HillStone International, a subsidiary of the huge construction management firm, Hill International. The president of HillStone International was Kevin Justice, who grew up in Delaware and was a longtime Biden family friend. On November 4, 2010, according to White House visitors’ logs, Justice visited the White House and met with Biden adviser Michele Smith in the Office of the Vice President.

Less than three weeks later, HillStone announced that James Biden would be joining the firm as an executive vice president . James appeared to have little or no background in housing construction, but that did not seem to matter to HillStone. His bio on the company’s website noted his “40 years of experience dealing with principals in business, political, legal and financial circles across the nation and internationally…”

James Biden was joining HillStone just as the firm was starting negotiations to win a massive contract in war-torn Iraq. Six months later, the firm announced a contract to build 100,000 homes. It was part of a $35 billion, 500,000-unit project deal won by TRAC Development, a South Korean company. HillStone also received a $22 million U.S. federal government contract to manage a construction project for the State Department. –Peter Schweizer, via NY Post

According to Fox Business‘s Charlie Gasparino in 2012, HillStone’s Iraq project was expected to “generate $1.5 billion in revenues over the next three years,” more than tripling their revenue. According to the report, James Biden split roughly $735 million with a group of minority partners. – READ MORE