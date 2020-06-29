‘Not Going to Happen’ — Donald Trump Vows to Protect Statues of Jesus Christ from Leftist Mobs

President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House vowed to protect statues of Jesus Christ and statues of the Founding Fathers in the United States from leftist mobs seeking their destruction.

“They’re looking at Jesus Christ. They’re looking at George Washington. They’re looking Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. Not going to happen,” Trump said. “Not going to happen as long as I’m here.”

Activist Shaun King demanded Monday that some statues of Jesus and his mother Mary be torn down because they were “a form of white supremacy.”

Trump spoke about statues and monuments during a joint press conference at the White House with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Duda also weighed in on the controversy, noting that the statue of Polish-US hero Tadeusz Kościuszko in Lafayette Square was vandalized by leftist mobs. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --