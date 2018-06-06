‘Not Going Anywhere’: Mad Dog Says Removing Troops on Korean Peninsula Is Non-Negotiable (VIDEO)

Secretary of Defense James Mattis stated on Sunday that the approximately 28,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea are “not going anywhere.”

“I’ll say it again, I’m not making news here, the same thing — we’re not going anywhere. It’s not even a subject of the discussions,” Mattis told reporters aboard his plane, while returning from the Shangdi-la Dialogue in Singapore late last week.

“You know, obviously (the troops) are there because of security conditions 10 years ago, five years ago, this year,” he said.

“If five years from now, 10 years from now, it could be up for review, that would be between a democracy called the Republic of Korea and a democracy called the United States of America.”

Secretary of Defense James Mattis returns from Singapore where he & other world leaders discussed North Korea & the potential summit with President Trump | @Garrett_FoxNews pic.twitter.com/EM2tmpA6G7 — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) June 4, 2018

Regarding the upcoming anticipated talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mattis said expect the ride to “be bumpy.”

He emphasized that “all negotiations are bumpy.” – READ MORE

