“Not Even North Korea Would Say This”: CNN Anchor Mocked For Unrestrained Fawning Over Biden (VIDEO)

On Tuesday CNN’s politics editor and VP David Chalian described the scene and atmosophere of the National Mall in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration as one of a stark contrast to the “disgraced president” who is leaving — the words he used to describe Trump — at the “lowest point in his presidency.”

That’s when things got weird live on air. Chalian went on a flowery emotional tribute and display of loyalty one might expect in some third world dictatorship. Indeed he was hardly able to contain himself while images of thousands of lights on the National Mall were put up on the screen:

“The contrast on display tonight was so stark. I mean, those lights that are just shooting out from the Lincoln Memorial along the reflecting pool, it’s like almost… extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

Not even North Korean TV would say this. Just listen. LOL. Damn. https://t.co/yHUnPbdpG2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2021

Journalist Glenn Greenwald voiced perhaps what everyone is thinking: “Not even North Korean TV would say this,” he said on Twitter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --