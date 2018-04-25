Not Again: Cops Knew About Murderer Before He Killed Man in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter

Far too often these days, it seems the general public learns after a terrible tragedy that the perpetrator of a horrific crime was known to law enforcement prior to their committing an atrocity.

That certainly appears to be the case in a grisly random murder in Ventura, California, where a man eating dinner with his wife and young daughter was brutally stabbed in the neck by a homeless man whose behavior prompted a call to police earlier in the evening.

KCBS-TV reported that Anthony Mele was eating at the Aloha Steakhouse on April 18 with his 5-year-old daughter in his lap when he was approached and randomly stabbed in the neck by a 49-year-old homeless man named Jamal Jackson.

Thankfully the child was unhurt in the attack, but Mele ultimately died from his wound a day after he was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery.

But some wonder if the crime could have been prevented, as Fox News reported that police had been called a few hours earlier in the evening with reports of a homeless man exhibiting disruptive behavior to include yelling at people on a city promenade.

Rather than send a patrol unit to survey the situation, the 911 operations center merely checked surveillance camera footage of the pier and monitored the man for about 20 minutes before ultimately cancelling the dispatch call when no such behavior was observed. – READ MORE

