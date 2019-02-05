NOT A PROBLEM: Rams Head Coach Said Team Might Skip Trump Visit After Super Bowl Win

During a press conference before the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team was “undecided” on whether to accept an invitation to visit President Trump at the White House.

Now, the team won’t have to bother making the decision: Only winners get invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Ever since Trump took office, athletes and teams have been dissing the president. And Trump’s been playing them like the master troll he is. In June 2018, Trump abruptly disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles after some team players said they’d boycott the visit.

But the Rams brought it all to a new level: They said they might not go to the White House before they even won their sports’ top trophy. Then they got beat 13-3 by the New England Patriots in one of the most boring Super Bowls ever.

McVay, 33, did say in the press conference that “the first thing is we have to win this game. And that’s going to be a great challenge for us, so that’s really kind of where we’re at. We’re solely focused on trying to win the game against an excellent football team that’s been doing as well as anybody over the last handful of years.”

#LARams HC Sean McVay said the team is currently ‘undecided’ on if they’ll visit the White House, should they go on to win the #SuperBowl. They will decide if they are lucky enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. pic.twitter.com/XLzXZO9uko — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 29, 2019