Not a Good Sign: No Nuke Codes for Dementia Joe Say Concerned Democrats

It looks like some elected democrats are finally dealing with the reality that Joe Biden has cognitive issues. It’s one thing to run a puppet for president. It’s another thing when that puppet actually BECOMES the President.

Not only do the dems not want any Republican President in total control of the nuclear codes (Trump especially), they’re also concerned about Biden. And it’s hard to argue with them even though the President is the Commander-in-Chief (there’s that pesky Constitution again).

A few days ago, close to 40 democrats in the House penned a letter, led by Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California, to ask Dementia Joe to renounce his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

What’s up with that?

Do they know something that we don’t know? Well, we DO know what’s going on with Biden and have for a while. But it appears that the democrats REALLY REALLY know what’s going on with Biden.

The democrats called for checks and balances in the nuclear command-and control structure in the letter that was obtained by Politico. They wrote, “Vesting one person with this authority entails real risks. Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgment.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --