Northam vows to stay in office to help Virginia ‘heal,’ but says Fairfax, Herring may need to resign

Embattled Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday vowed to remain in office because “there’s no better person” to help the state “heal” from the multitude of scandals rocking its leadership than a doctor with his medical school credentials.

In the same interview with “CBS This Morning,” Northam, whose medical school yearbook page featured one person in blackface and another in a KKK robe, suggested that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax should resign if the two sexual-assault allegations leveled against him are proven true.

Northam also intimated that the state’s Democratic attorney general, Mark Herring, should consider stepping aside because he admitted to dressing in blackface in college.

“I’m a leader,” Northam told host Gayle King. “I’ve been in some very difficult situations, life-and-death situations, taking care of sick children. Right now, Virginia needs someone that can heal. There’s no better person to do that than a doctor.”

Northam continued: “Virginia also needs someone who is strong, who has empathy, who has courage, and who has a moral compass. That’s why I’m not going anywhere. I have learned from this. I have a lot more to learn.” – READ MORE