Northam about to quit? Urgent staff meeting called during Super Bowl

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam might be taking the final steps towards resignation as he faces intense pressure from within his own party to step aside after a racist photo was found in his medical school yearbook.

Northam held an emergency meeting with senior staff members and administration officials of color Sunday evening during the Super Bowl, according to multiple reports. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who would take over as governor in the event of a resignation, was not in attendance.

A source told NBC4 Washington an announcement was expected “soon,” but likely would not be made Sunday evening.

The photo that was published Friday on the right-wing conservative website Big League Politics came from the 1984 yearbook from Northam’s medical school, showing a man in blackface and a man wearing Ku Klux Klan robes.

Other news outlets quickly confirmed the existence of the photo.

Democrats in Virginia and across the nation quickly piled on Northam, urging him to resign. Notably, former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe predicted Sunday morning on CNN that Northam — his lieutenant governor and successor — would “do the right thing for the commonwealth of Virginia. He will put Virginia first, and I think that will happen relatively soon.” – READ MORE