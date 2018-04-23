North Korea’s nuclear announcement is clearly a publicity stunt, US lawmakers say

Lawmakers across the aisle Sunday described North Korea’s announcement that it would halt nuclear tests and missile launches as essentially a publicity stunt.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Vice Chairman Francis Rooney, R-Fla., weighed in on Fox News’ “America’s News HQ”, saying there’s no sign the dictator Kim Jong Un has changed his spots at all.

“This guy has been negotiating through three consecutive presidents,” he said about the Korean leader. “He’s launched ballistic missiles. I don’t think Iran has done that.”

Rooney added that until there is demonstrable evidence that can be verified, “We better be very skeptical.”

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that if President Trump goes through with the meeting, it’s “very important” that it “goes well and that there is an ability to put together some terms of an agreement that might exist.”

“The question,” she said, “is whether it lasts or not. And of course the reputation of the North Koreans has been that they don’t necessarily keep their agreements.” – READ MORE

