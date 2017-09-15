North Korea’s nuclear and missile program moving ‘faster than expected,’ expert says

FOLLOW US!



North Korea, which on Thursday threatened to sink Japan and turn the U.S. into “ashes and darkness” after the UN imposed new sanctions, is prepping for another missile launch, defense officials told Fox News.

“They are moving forward very fast,” leading Seoul-based North Korea expert Andrei Lankov said about North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. “Much faster than expected.”

North Korea’s remarks came as U.S. Marines trained this week with their South Korean counterparts in southeastern South Korea. Experts said North Korea leader Kim Jong Un wants to have the capability of carrying out a major attack.

“They want to get to the point of having a sufficient number of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of destroying a sufficient number of cities,” Lankov, an expert at Korea Risk Group, said – READ MORE