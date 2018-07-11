North Korean Official Cracks Fake News Joke Aimed at CNN, NBC

North Korea and the United States have their share of deep differences, but one incident over the weekend showed the two nations have one thing in common: a dislike of fake news.

During Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to North Korea, a North Korean official decided to play a little game with the media, The Daily Caller reported.

“No CNN or NBC reporters?” the man asked after asking which media outlets were on a bus going from the airport to a place where the media would be staying.

“In this van, no fake news,” he added.

During the drive, the official gave a Trump-like response when asked what would take shape at Pompeo’s meetings.

“We’ll have to see, like your president says,” the official said. – READ MORE

The new Axios polls have Republicans up big in Tennessee, leading in Florida, North Dakota, and Indiana, and within the margin of error in Nevada, Missouri, and Arizona.

If the midterm elections were held today, Republicans would not only avoid losing seats in the U.S. Senate, they would actually gain a seat and have a 52-48 majority.

Here’s where the GOP would gain seats, according to Axios: Florida: Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) 49-46. North Dakota: Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is leading incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) 52-47 Indiana: Businessman Mike Braun is leading incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) 49-47. – READ MORE

