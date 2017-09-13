North Korean Nuclear Problem Could Still Get A Lot Worse, CIA Director Warns

FOLLOW US!



North Korea doesn’t just make weapons for itself. It also sells them.

“The North Koreans have a long history of being proliferators and sharing their knowledge, their technology, their capacities around the world,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Monday, according to Business Insider.

North Korea started selling Scud missiles to Iran in the 1980s, and a decade later, it started selling improved Scud missiles to both Syria and Iran. After the turn of the century, Iran admitted to purchasing North Korean missiles, but announced that it no longer needed assistance. While there is little evidence of cooperation on nuclear weapons development between Iran and North Korea, the same can’t be said for Syria, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

But, North Korea has developed new weapons, including an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland and a possible thermonuclear warhead with the ability to level a major urban center. – READ MORE