North Korean ex-spy chief dines with Pompeo in NYC

North Korea’s longtime spy chief and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had dinner together in New York City on Wednesday night as the rogue nation’s shadowy official tries to salvage a potential summit between the two countries’ leaders.

Kim Yong Chol, Kim’s infamous right-hand man and a vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party, met with Pompeo after he arrived at JFK International Airport around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The North Korean is the highest-ranking official from the communist nation to visit the U.S. since 2000.

Kim and Pompeo sat together for more than an hour, and planned a “day full of meetings” for Thursday, the White House said.

The secretary of state tweeted the two had a “good working dinner” that featured “Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu.”READ MORE

