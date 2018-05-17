North Korea threatens to cancel summit with US if talks are ‘one-sided demand’

Hours after North Korea announced it canceled a high-level summit with South Korea, a top official from the country on Wednesday threatened to abandon talks with the United States if the discussion is going to be “a one-sided demand” centered around giving up its nuclear arsenal.

Kim Kye Gwan, the North’s first vice foreign minister, criticized comments from President Donald Trump’s top security adviser John Bolton and other U.S. officials for citing the “Libyan model” for how the situation should be addressed.

Libya gave up its nuclear program in the 2000s in exchange for sanction relief. The North has often cited Libyan leader Moammar Qaddafi’s gruesome death in 2011 at the hands of rebel forces to justify its own nuclear program from what it considers threats from the U.S. Kim Jong Un took power weeks after Qaddafi died.

“We will appropriately respond to the Trump administration if it approaches the North Korea-U.S. summit meeting with a truthful intent to improve relations,” Kim said in a statement.

He said that North Korea will no longer be interested in negotiations with the U.S., and will reconsider sitting down with Trump for the high stakes foreign policy meeting if it “will be all about driving us into a corner.” – READ MORE

