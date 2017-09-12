North Korea threatens ‘pain and suffering’ in retaliation for new UN sanctions

FOLLOW US!



North Korea vowed the United States would face “pain and suffering” if the United Nations approved tough new sanctions on the volatile regime Monday, with Pyongyang’s threat coming even as Russia and China worked to lessen the severity of the UN package and pushed for talks to solve the nuclear crisis.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved the sanctions Monday night in a watered-down resolution without an oil import ban or international asset freeze on the government that the Trump administration had requested.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued its statement on Monday saying it was “ready and willing” to retaliate if the new U.N. sanctions were approved.

“The forthcoming measures to be taken by [North Korea] will cause the U.S. the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history,” the foreign ministry said in the statement. – READ MORE