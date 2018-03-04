North Korea threatens to ‘counter’ US over military drills with the South

A North Korea official has threatened the U.S. yet again, promising “its own mode of counteraction” if the U.S. takes part in joint military exercises with South Korea in the coming months.

A spokesperson for North Korea’s foreign ministry said Saturday that the drills between the U.S. and the South would harm reconciliation efforts on the peninsula, and that the North would be forced to “counter” the U.S., Reuters reported.

The U.S. is expected to take part in joint military exercises with the South starting in April.

“If the U.S. finally holds joint military exercises while keeping sanctions on the DPRK, the DPRK will counter the U.S. by its own mode of counteraction and the U.S. will be made to own all responsibilities for the ensuing consequences,” the spokesperson said.

Tensions have remained high since the latest sanctions were put into place.

President Donald Trump announced on Feb. 23 that the “heaviest sanctions ever” were being placed on North Korea, targeting its shipping and trading companies. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *