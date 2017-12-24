North Korea says it will ‘make the US bitterly regret its strategy’

President Trump’s new national security strategy unveiled this week has been condemned by North Korea as a “criminal document” that is “nothing but the proclamation of aggression aimed at holding sway over the world,” according to reports.

“The international society should remain vigilant against the maneuvers of the gang of Trump to invade and control (North Korea) by igniting a nuclear war at any cost in the Korean peninsula and clearly see through the ulterior motive behind its repeated talk of dialogue, designed to cover up its evil intention and mock the world,” The Express quoted a North Korea Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying Friday.

The Express also quoted the spokesman as saying: “As the U.S. set its diplomatic and security policy at crushing us militarily and is publicly aiming a sword at us, we will make the US bitterly regret its strategy with our cannons.”

Trump’s national security strategy document was released Monday and says that Washington has to confront the challenge posed by North Korea’s weapons programs. – READ MORE

