North Korea reveals it will destroy its nuclear test site weeks before Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump hold historic meeting

North Korea has announced on state media it will dismantle its nuclear test site just weeks ahead of a summit with President Donald Trump.

The rogue nation will start to take the facility apart on May 23, with international media watching.

The country’s central news agency said the dismantlement of the nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

Journalists from other countries, including the United States and South Korea, will be invited to cover the event.

The nuclear site that will be dismantled is located in Pukyung, and the area around Pumyeong nuclear test site will also be closed. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1