North Korea Reportedly Confiscating Pet Dogs In Capital, Owners Fear They’ll Be Used For Food

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly ordered the confiscation of pet dogs in the country’s capital city of Pyongyang.

Kim allegedly claims the owning of dogs is part of Western “decadence,” but owners reportedly fear their dogs are going to be killed for food as the country continues to suffer. The confiscation was reported by the English-language version of the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo. The outlet reported a source told said Kim issued the ban on owning pets in July, claiming it was “a ‘tainted’ trend by bourgeois ideology.”

“Authorities have identified households with pet dogs and are forcing them to give them up or forcefully confiscating them and putting them down,” the source told the outlet.

“Ordinary people raise pigs and livestock on their porches, but high-ranking officials and the wealthy own pet dogs, which stoked some resentment,” the source added.

The source went on to tell the outlet that at least some of the dogs are given to state-run zoos while others are sold to restaurants that serve dog meat. The source added that pet owners are “cursing Kim Jong-un behind his back,” but there isn’t anything they can do about the situation. – READ MORE

