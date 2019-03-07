North Korea rebuilding rocket launch site after failed summit, reports say

North Korea is restoring a rocket launch site it had dismantled as part of its disarmament pledge last year — just a week after a nuclear summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump ended without an agreement, reports said Wednesday.

New satellite images show that efforts to rebuild some structures at the Tongchang-ri launch site started between Feb. 16 and March 2, the Associated Press reported, citing 38 North, a website specializing in North Korea studies.

The structures being restored include a rail-mounted transfer building, for which new walls have been erected and a new roof added, 38 North reported. The engine support structure at the engine test stand is also being reassembled, the report said. New roofs have been installed on the fuel and oxidizer buildings.

South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo newspaper reported Wednesday that the country’s spy service gave an assessment on the North’s launch site to lawmakers in a private briefing Tuesday. The unnamed lawmakers’ offices couldn’t immediately confirm the paper’s report.

National Intelligence Service director Suh Hoon told lawmakers at the briefing that the structures being restored at the launch site include roofs and doors of buildings, JoongAng Ilbo reported, citing unidentified lawmakers who attended the briefing.