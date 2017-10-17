North Korea: ‘Nuclear war may break out any moment’

North Korea told other countries on Monday to avoid participating in military action with the U.S. to avoid retaliation and warned that a “nuclear war may break any moment.”

The threat was issued at the United Nations where North Korean Deputy U.N. Ambassador Kim In Ryong prepared remarks for a talk on nuclear weapons at a U.N. committee. He ended up not reading the threat out loud.

"As long as one does not take part in the U.S. military actions against the DPRK (North Korea), we have no intention to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against any other country," read the North Korean ambassador's prepared remarks, according to Reuters.