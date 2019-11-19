North Korea: No More Meetings for Trump to ‘Brag’ About

North Korean officials said Monday that they are no longer interested in meeting with President Donald Trump unless the United States drops its “hostile policy” and comes to the table with new concessions.

In a statement to the Korean language website of the official Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said North Korea is tired of handing Trump victories that the president can then crow about on Twitter.

Mr. Chairman, Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow, but he is not a “rabid dog.” He is actually somewhat better than that, but I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon! https://t.co/kO2k14lTf7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

“We are no longer interested in such talks that bring nothing to us,” the statement said, according to The Associated Press. “As we have got nothing in return, we will no longer gift the U.S. president with something he can brag about, but get compensation for the successes that President Trump is proud of as his administrative achievements.”

The statement was an apparent response to a tweet from the president Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has met with Trump three times since the latter took office, should “act quickly, get the deal done. – READ MORE