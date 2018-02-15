North Korea Might Have Their ‘Charm Offensive’ But It’s South Korea That’s Paying The Bill

The North Koreans may be putting on the greatest charm offensive in their nation’s history, in an effort to convince South Korea that they’re ready for political unity — or at least a kinder, gentler relationship — but it’s South Korea and the International Olympic Committee that’s footing the bill for their Olympic adventure.

According to The Wall Street Journal, North Korea has sent its largest delegation ever to the Olympics — a 500-strong group that includes athletes, government officials, cheerleaders, performers, and chaperones — but none of them have paid their own way, and the bill they’ve stacked up is staggering.

On Wednesday, the government of South Korea had to approve an emergency spending plan that allocated around $2.7 million in resources to pay for the North Koreans’ hotel and food bills, and they’re anticipating having to throw even more at merchants that North Korea might have stiffed. And that’s just for the officials and chaperones; the IOC is covering all of the North Korean athletes’ expenses, letting them live, rent-free, in the Olympic Village.

The North Korean delegation is making no effort at cost-cutting, either. According to the WSJ, the creepy congregation of cheerleaders are all staying at a five-star resort and spa called Inje Speedium, just outside of the Olympic Village. And while they sleep two to a room so that they can spy on each other, each room costs an average of $330 per night, and they need at least 120 of them. – READ MORE

Trump administration officials have attacked the mainstream media’s “complicit” coverage of North Korea at the Winter Olympics, while emphasizing that the U.S. has no plans to ease up the pressure on the regime.

Multiple media outlets provided positive coverage of Kim Yo Jong’s presence at the games, which are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong is the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jonh Un, as well as a high-ranking official in the country’s government.

The dictator’s sister was “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics,” CNN declared in a headline. The New York Times wrote that Kim had “turn(ed) on the charm,” while The Washington Post called her the “Ivanka Trump of North Korea.”

However, according to an unnamed senior Trump administration official, this “fawning coverage” has made these outlets “complicit” in North Korea’s propaganda campaign.

“With its fawning coverage of Kim Yo Jong and the Kim regime, much of the U.S. media has unintentionally become complicit in North Korea’s charm offensive,” the official told The Washington Free Beacon. – READ MORE