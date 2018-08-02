North Korea handed over only one dog tag with 55 boxes of US remains: report

Only one military dog tag allegedly was provided to U.S. officials last week when North Korea handed over 55 boxes of what it said were the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

A U.S. defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the AP that it could take months or years to identify the remains. The official could not say what name was on the dog tag or whether it even belonged to an American.

The remains were handed over last week in the coastal city of Wonsan, North Korea, before they were flown back to an air base in South Korea.

The handoff was the result of a deal reached last month during a summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1