North Korea Expert Breaks Down Why Trump’s Visit to the Hermit Nation May Have Been a ‘Genius Move’ (VIDEO)

The senior director of Korean studies for the Center for the National Interest (CFTNI) lauded President Donald Trump‘s visit with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in the communist nation as a “genius move.”

During an interview with Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” CFTNI Korean Studies Director Harry Kazianis gave the president props for his historic meeting with Kim, where he became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in the small communist nation.

Kazianis declared Trump’s visit to be a “genius move” by him and his administration and that he believes the move is to open up “new ways” to “engage” with the Kim regime after the U.S. and North Korea were “on the brink of essentially a nuclear war” just two years ago.

He went on to say that he believes the two nations are “closer to a deal” regarding North Korea’s nuclear capabilities than ever before. – READ MORE