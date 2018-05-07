North Korea claims US pressure not behind denuclearization

North Korea said Sunday that its plan to denuclearize was not the result of pressure from the U.S.

The country’s state news agency said the U.S. was “misleading public opinion” by claiming that the commitment to denuclearize was caused by American sanctions and other actions, according to Reuters.

“This act cannot be construed otherwise than a dangerous attempt to ruin the hardly-won atmosphere of dialogue and bring the situation back to square one,” a foreign ministry spokesman said, state media reported.

The spokesman also reportedly warned the US to not “deliberately provoke” North Korea by raising human rights issues in the country. – READ MORE

