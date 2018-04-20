View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Security World

North Korea announces it will suspend nuclear, missile tests

Posted on by
Share:

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the suspension of nuclear and ICBM tests went into effect Saturday.

The country says it’s making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

This is a developing story. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

North Korea announces it will suspend nuclear, missile tests
North Korea announces it will suspend nuclear, missile tests

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un made the surprise announcement Friday that the country will suspend all nuclear and missile tests — in advance of an anticipated summit with President Trump. The p…

New York Post New York Post
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: