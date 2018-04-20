North Korea announces it will suspend nuclear, missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the suspension of nuclear and ICBM tests went into effect Saturday.

The country says it’s making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

This is a developing story. – READ MORE

