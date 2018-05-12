North Korea Announces Dismantling of Nuclear Test Site

President Trump announced Saturday that North Korea has agreed to dismantle a key nuclear test site before the historical June summit meeting.

The news is sure to firm up even more support for Trump’s foreign policy among his voters.

And likewise send the partisan media and Trump’s critics over the edge.

Again.

North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

