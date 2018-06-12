North Korea agrees to ‘complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula’ after Trump-Kim summit

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a document on Tuesday stating that Pyongyang would to work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”— a historic concession, which was one of the requirements the U.S. sought at the summit in Singapore.

The historic agreement came after the two leaders held several meetings throughout the day. Trump was asked by a reporter if Kim agreed to denuclearize and he said, “We are starting that process very quickly.”

Trump did not refer to the document as a treaty or agreement. Trump said at a press conference that he will be ending joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. He also said Kim agreed to destroy a ‘major’ missile testing site, but did not offer specific details.

The joint declaration states that the U.S. has committed to providing “security guarantees” to Pyongyang.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump has promised Kim in terms of security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to say Monday whether guarantees might include withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula.

Kim, who was sitting alongside Trump, said through a translator, “We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind and we are about to sign a historic document.” – READ MORE

