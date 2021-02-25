North Dakota House passes bill banning mandatory face masks

The North Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill that would prevent rules requiring face masks, a mandate one lawmaker ripped as “diabolical silliness.”

The state’s lower chamber voted 50-44 Monday to prohibit state and local governments, schools and businesses from ordering mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Grand Forks Herald reported.

The bill will head next to the Senate.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, the bill’s sponsor, has characterized the mask requirements as “diabolical silliness.”

“The mask is a part of a larger apparatus of a movement of unelected, wealthy bureaucrats, who are robbing our freedoms and perpetuating lies,” Hoverson said, Prairie Public Press reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --