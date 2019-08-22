North Carolina’s Dem governor vetoes bill requiring police cooperation with ICE on illegal immigrants

In vetoing a bill calling for better state and local cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is favoring the interests of illegal immigrantsover basic public safety, the state’s Republicans argued Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Cooper, a Democrat, nixed a proposal that would have made it mandatory for state and local law enforcement to comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Under the plan, sheriff’s offices and other law enforcement departments would have been required to hold detainees who are illegal immigrants until ICE personnel could come retrieve them. Those who did not honor the requests would have been subject to dismissal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

FLORIDA’S DESANTIS SIGNS CONTROVERSIAL SANCTUARY CITIES BAN INTO LAW

But those plans were set aside after Cooper opted not to support them.

"Law enforcement officers have a sworn responsibility to protect their citizens — and that includes cooperating with federal authorities," state Sen. Chuck Edwards, a Republican from Henderson County, told The News & Observer of Raleigh. "Governor Cooper, who prefers to pander to his far-left supporters, we will protect North Carolinians and plan to override his irresponsible veto."