North Carolina Sanctuary County Expected to Free Illegal Child Rapists

The sanctuary county of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, is expected to release from custody two illegal aliens charged with raping children and an illegal alien accused of trafficking heroin, according to federal immigration officials.

At least a handful of illegal aliens are in Mecklenburg County custody, including those accused of child rape and drug trafficking, but could eventually be released due to the region’s sanctuary policy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said on Friday.

Those currently in Mecklenburg County custody include illegal alien Alejandro Gomez-Cervantes who was arrested on May 11 and charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child, and statutory rape of a child. ICE placed a detainer on Gomez-Cervantes, and his next court date is October 28.

Also in custody is illegal alien Rigoberto Murcia-Martinez who was arrested on April 16 and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, and statutory rape of a child. ICE placed a detainer on Murcia-Martinez and, at the time of his arrest, he had already been ordered deported. – READ MORE