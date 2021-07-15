North Carolina county launches ‘doses to doors’ vaccine campaign

Health department workers and community outreach groups have kicked off a “doses to doors” COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where just 49% of residents have received at least one jab. The program, which officials say offer a convenient way for residents to get the shot without having to worry about travel, was met with mixed reaction on Twitter.

“They don’t move that fast to help people when they know a hurricane is coming,” one Twitter user wrote.

The program, which has a health professional on standby to administer a vaccine to eligible residents who want one, follows a community canvassing effort launched in May. Volunteers had been providing information about vaccines in previous weeks, focusing primarily on neighborhoods with low vaccine rates.

In nearby South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster has tried to block such door-to-door efforts, drawing a rebuke from the White House.- READ MORE

