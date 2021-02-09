North Carolina Approves New, Radical History Curriculum for K-12 Students

The North Carolina Board of Education on Thursday passed revised standards that implement elements of critical race theory into K-12 history lessons.

As part of the newly approved standards, second graders will learn “how various indigenous, religious, gender, and racial groups advocate for freedom and equality,” and fourth-grade students will learn how “revolution, reform, and resistance” shaped North Carolina.

Members of the State Board of Education—most of whom were selected by Democratic governor Roy Cooper—voted to adopt the updated curriculum despite opposition from Republican lieutenant governor Mark Robinson, who said the new standards reflect the board’s political agenda and “indoctrinate our students against our great country.”

Robinson, who on Saturday launched a petition against the standards that has so far received more than 30,000 signatures, said at Thursday’s education board meeting that many North Carolinians either oppose the new standards or are unaware of the curriculum’s new content.

“For whatever reason, there are many, many North Carolinians that were not aware of these standards,” Robinson said. “In four days, we had contact with over 30,000 people that are diametrically opposed to these standards. They have serious concerns about them. … Moving forward with this is irresponsible.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --