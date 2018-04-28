North and South Korea agree to ‘complete denuclearization’ of Korean peninsula

North and South Korea signed a declaration on Friday committing to work toward the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made the announcement during a high-stakes summit in South Korea on Friday that represented the first time a leader from the North has visited South Korea.

They also agreed to formally end the Korean War of the 1950s.

The meetings come before what is expected to be an even more important and difficult meeting between Kim and President Trump.

In the declaration, the two nations promised to reduce military arms, cease “hostile acts,” and agreed to transform the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) into a “peace zone.”

“We solemnly declare to our 80 million Koreans and the world that there will no more war on the Korean peninsula and a new era of peace has begun,” a joint statement between Moon and Kim reads. – READ MORE

