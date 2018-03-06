Nor’easter uncovers wreck of Revolutionary War-era ship on Maine beach

A shipwreck, believed to be more than 160 years old, resurfaced on a Maine beach Monday morning after a nor’easter ravaged the East Coast over the weekend and washed away enough sand for a glimpse of the historic structure.

The skeletal structure of the Revolutionary War-era boat appeared on Short Sands Beach in York early Monday. York Police Department posted photos of the shipwreck on its Facebook page.

“Good Monday morning! The pictures below are of the old ship that is buried at Short Sands Beach. Every once in a while after a storm the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the department captioned the photos.

The shipwreck has previously appeared after a major storm passes through the area, dragging enough sand away to unveil the buried treasure. The structure appeared in 2007 and after winter storm “Nemo” in 2013, according to Seacoast Online. The vessel was also seen in the 1950s. – READ MORE

