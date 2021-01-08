Nooses Displayed During Riot On Capitol Hill

Pictures posted on Twitter Wednesday appeared to show nooses made from ropes and other material during the riot on Capitol Hill.

One picture captured by Fox 5 DC reporter Ike Ejiochi showed what appeared to be a man holding a rope that had been tied into a noose. Paul McLeod, Congressional reporter at BuzzFeed News, tweeted a picture of what appeared to be a similar noose and said it was composed of camera wire and hung on a tree.

Two additional pictures that Austin Kellerman, director of digital content for Nexstar Media Group, posted on Twitter revealed what appeared to be a noose set up on a gallows platform across from the Capitol building appearing in the background. Kellerman credited the pictures to Getty Images.

They made a noose from the camera cord and hung it from a tree. pic.twitter.com/M9KC7odLAm — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 6, 2021

Right now on the West side of the US Capitol. (📸 Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/1FxSN5Ugc7 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday after marching against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results, multiple sources said. Hill staffers were reportedly told to evacuate due to a suspicious package.

Congressional members went back to the joint session and certified every state’s election results after dismissing objections to President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump.

Rioters also infiltrated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after they got past Capitol Police and breached the Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.