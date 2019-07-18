‘Nonsense’: Mitch McConnell Shuts Down Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Complicit In Advancing Racism’ Claim

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fired back on Thursday after Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Republican leader of being “complicit in advancing racism.”

“I think it’s time to lore the rhetoric related to that subject all across America — everyone knows that’s nonsense,” McConnell replied to Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo when addressed with the accusation.

“I was there when Martin Luther King gave that ‘I Have A Dream’ speech. I was there as an observer when President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act,” McConnell continued. “Look, I’ve got nothing to apologize on this front. We ought to tone rhetoric down across the country. Throwing around words like racism, routinely applying it to almost everything — let’s talk about the issues.”

McConnell's response came two days after Ocasio-Cortez criticized him for not speaking out against President Donald Trump's earlier remark that members of the so-called "Squad" should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."